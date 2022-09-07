Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody.
Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on an civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
The update, which formally cancelled the alert, said there is no longer a risk to public safety.
His arrest comes following an emergency alert issued Wednesday afternoon saying a person reportedly armed with a knife was reported in Wakaw, Saskatchewan. RCMP believe the sighting may be related to the fatal stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
The person was believed to be traveling in a stolen white 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche.
A video shared on social media shortly after the arrest showed a white truck in a ditch along a highway, surrounded by RCMP cruisers.
Wakaw is located roughly 100 kilometres southwest of the First Nation where all but one of the stabbings occurred.
RCMP instructed anyone in the Wakaw area to immediately seek shelter or shelter in place, to use caution allowing other inside residences and to avoid approaching suspicious persons or picking up hitchhikers.
Eleven people have died and 19 have been injured as a result of the stabbing spree, according to police.
Myles Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break-and-enter.
Police expect to lay more charges as the investigation continues.
Sanderson is just over six feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, according to police. He may also be injured and was considered to be armed and dangerous.
During a sombre news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost two loved ones in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
"We've shed a lot of tears in the last couple of days," Mark Arcand said while breaking up at a Saskatoon Tribal Council news conference.
"We're hurt, we're broken, but we're not defeated."
Arcand said his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and nephew Gregory Burns, 28, were among those fatally stabbed. He said Bonnie's two young foster children witnessed the tragedy.
"One of the young boys was hiding behind a highchair watching everything unfold," Arcand said.
On Tuesday evening, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray revealed that police no longer believe that Sanderson is in the city.
"We've received information that is leading us to believe he [Myles Sanderson] may no longer be in this community," Bray said.
"As a result, investigations continue. And although we don't know his whereabouts, we are still looking not only within the city of Regina but expanded into the province as well," he said.
A sighting considered credible by police placed the black Nissan Rogue Sanderson may be driving in Regina around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. The vehicle has a Saskatchewan licence plate — 119 MPI.
Bray's comments came the same day as a false alarm involving a possible sighting of Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
Earlier Tuesday, RCMP issued an update to its dangerous persons alert which said investigators had received reports of a possible sighting in the community.
Residents were instructed to seek shelter or shelter in place while additional Mounties descended on the community — which has already seen a heavy police presence as investigators work to process more than a dozen crime scenes.
"Normally we would probably take a little extra time to determine the reliability of that information — but based on the fact that there were multiple calls, and what we're currently dealing with and the carnage that Myles Sanderson has already inflicted on that community, we took the action of issuing another dangerous person alert," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told CTV News.
The intensive search for Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien began Sunday morning after reports of multiple stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. began pouring into police.
On Monday, RCMP found Damien’s body in a grassy area on the First Nation. He appeared to have died from injuries that did not seem to be self-inflicted.
A dangerous persons alert issued Sunday morning in response to the attacks was later expanded from Saskatchewan to cover Alberta and Manitoba as well. The Alberta alert was cancelled Tuesday morning.
A news conference where some affected by the tragedy are expected to speak is planned for later Wednesday morning in Saskatoon.
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said out of 17 individuals admitted with injuries related to the stabbing, 10 still remain in hospital.
"Two patients are in critical condition, eight are in stable condition and, since Sunday, seven individuals have been discharged.," an SHA statement said.
Sunday morning, the SHA moved into a "code orange" process for accepting a high number of critical patients at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.
A similar measure was taken in response to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
Regina Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
BREAKING NEWS | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
Family, friends relieved after British boyfriend pleads guilty to killing B.C. woman
A British man has pleaded guilty to killing his Canadian girlfriend, who was visiting him in England but had decided to fly home early the week she was murdered.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk is one step closer to becoming reality.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
-
Calgary police officer charged with uttering threats in off-duty incident
The officer was arrested by RCMP following a domestic incident outside of Calgary in a neighbouring municipality.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | 1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place
Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
-
Rash of shootings in Edmonton part of North American trend, not gang related: EPS
Edmonton police held a media update on Wednesday to discuss a rash of recent shootings in the city.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
-
Police warn Ontario drivers about new school bus lighting system. These are the rules
Ontario drivers are being warned about a new school bus lighting system as students head back to the classroom.
-
Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prize
A group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
-
Ottawa police looking for car spotted near Labour Day shooting scene
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a shooting late Monday that injured two people, one of them critically.
-
Senators sign Stutzle to eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have locked up another piece of their young core, signing forward Tim Stützle to an eight-year contract extension.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. announces tax credit increase, cap on rent hikes to fight inflation
B.C. Premier John Horgan has announced an increase to two tax credits and a cap on rent increases as the province grapples with rising cost of living due to "unprecedented" inflation.
-
Rate of COVID-19 vaccination among B.C. kids 'a concern' for health officials
The stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
Montreal
-
'I'm sorry': Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Montreal Mafia associate arrested for allegedly trying to extort a Laval church
An associate of the of the Rizzuto Mafia clan was arrested by Laval police on Tuesday after allegedly trying to extort nuns and a priest from the Saint-Maxime Church in Laval.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. announces tax credit increases, rent hike cap amid 'unprecedented inflation'
The British Columbia government will provide temporary increases to two provincial tax credits and impose a cap on rent increases in an effort to ease the pain of "unprecedented inflation," the premier announced Wednesday.
-
BC Ferries cancels major sailings due to 'adverse weather'
BC Ferries cancelled four sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Wednesday due to "adverse weather" conditions.
-
Last Saanich police officer injured in bank shooting released from hospital
A Saanich, B.C., police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout at a bank more than two months ago was released from hospital Wednesday. The officer is a member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and was the last of six officers to be released from hospital following the shooting.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and up
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
-
Blind River suspect charged with making false harassment complaint
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 34-year-old suspect from Blind River with public mischief after it completed an investigation into harassment allegations.
Kitchener
-
Ezra Avenue investigation continues, local officials react to destructive gathering
Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said he is hoping to get those involved in a destructive party back “on the right track” after a trail of destruction was left along Ezra Avenue.
-
How much do you need to make per year to afford different housing types in Waterloo region?
The latest data from the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAW) shows the average sale price for all residential properties in Waterloo Region has declined from the February high by nearly $250,000.
-
$50,000 burger heist under investigation in Puslinch
A stolen tractor-trailer has been recovered, but the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that was inside is still missing, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.