Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP

BREAKING | Myles Sanderson located, taken into custody: RCMP

Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, according to police.

Myles Sanderson is seen in three different photos. (Supplied: RCMP)

