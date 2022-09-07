Names of 10 people killed in stabbing attacks released by Sask. RCMP

The coroner has identified the 10 people killed during a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan over the weekend.

RCMP released the names of the victims of the attack on James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, Sask. with permission from their families, in a news release Wednesday.

The remaining suspect in the attacks, Myles Sanderson, has been the subject of a multi-day manhunt and remains at large.

Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break-and-enter. Police expect to lay more charges as the investigation continues.

The victims include 23-year-old Thomas Burns, 46-year-old Carol Burns, 28-year-old Gregory Burns, 61-year-old Lydia Gloria Burns, 48-year-old Bonnie Burns, 66-year-old Earl Burns, 49-year-old Lana Head, 54-year-old Christian Head, 49-year-old Robert Sanderson and 78-year-old Wesley Petterson.

Nineteen other people were injured during the incident. RCMP said the identities of those injured will not be released.

One young teen was injured in the incident, while rest of the injured people were adults, RCMP confirmed.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said out of 17 individuals admitted with injuries related to the stabbing, 10 remain in hospital.

"Three patients are in critical condition, seven are in stable condition and since Sunday, seven individuals have been discharged," the SHA statement said.

With files from CTVNews.ca and CTV News Saskatoon's Josh Lynn