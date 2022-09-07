Search for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 4th day
Saskatchewan remained under a civil emergency alert Wednesday morning as the hunt for Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the James Smith Cree Nation Mass stabbing incident continued.
On Tuesday evening, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray revealed that police no longer believe that Sanderson is in the city.
"We've received information that is leading us to believe he [Myles Sanderson] may no longer be in this community," Bray said.
"As a result, investigations continue. And although we don't know his whereabouts, we are still looking not only within the city of Regina but expanded into the province as well," he said.
A sighting considered credible by police placed the black Nissan Rogue Sanderson may be driving in Regina around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. The vehicle has a Saskatchewan licence plate — 119 MPI.
Sanderson is just over six feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, according to police. He may also be injured but is still considered to be armed and dangerous.
The latest development came after a false alarm involving a possible sighting of Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
Earlier Tuesday, RCMP issued an update to its dangerous persons alert which said investigators had received reports of a possible sighting in the community.
Residents were instructed to seek shelter or shelter in place while additional Mounties descended on the community — which has already seen a heavy police presence as investigators work to process more than a dozen crime scenes.
"Normally we would probably take a little extra time to determine the reliability of that information — but based on the fact that there were multiple calls, and what we're currently dealing with and the carnage that Myles Sanderson has already inflicted on that community, we took the action of issuing another dangerous person alert," RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told CTV News.
The intensive search for Myles Sanderson and his brother Damien began Sunday morning after reports of multiple stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. began pouring into police.
On Monday, RCMP found Damien’s body in a grassy area on the First Nation. He appeared to have died from injuries that did not seem to be self-inflicted.
A news conference where some affected by the tragedy are expected to speak is planned for later Wednesday morning in Saskatoon.
Eleven people have died and 19 have been injured as a result of the stabbing spree, according to police.
Myles Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break-and-enter.
Police expect to lay more charges as the investigation continues.
On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said out of 17 individuals admitted with injuries related to the stabbing, 10 remain in hospital.
"Three patients are in critical condition, seven are in stable condition and since Sunday, seven individuals have been discharged," the SHA statement said.
Sunday morning, the SHA moved into a "code orange" process for accepting a high number of critical patients at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.
A similar measure was taken in response to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.
"Along with continuing to provide medical care required for those affected, the SHA is working on deployment of mental health resources to families, communities, physicians and staff impacted," the SHA said.
