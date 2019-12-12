ESTEVAN -- The top Junior A hockey teams in Canada will be making their way to southeastern Saskatchewan in spring 2022 to compete for the Centennial Cup at the National Junior A Championship.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Estevan Bruins will be the host team for the ten-day event in May 2022, welcoming teams from coast to coast to the ice at Affinity Place.

The Bruins will be first-time hosts for the national finals, but the city did host the Western Canada Cup in 2016.

“Hosting this national event is a result of all the incredibly successful events this community has hosted over the past number of years as well as the success the Estevan Bruins have attained,” Bruins President Cory Prokop said in a release.

“With City support, our first-class facility and the strong hockey tradition here in Estevan, we are confident in our ability to host one of the best championships to date,” said Greg Hoffort, a member of Estevan city council.

Last May, the Bruins made a bid for the 2021 National Junior A Championship, but the Canadian Junior Hockey League instead awarded the game to the British Columbia Hockey League’s Penticton Vees.

The last SJHL club to host was the Humboldt Broncos in 2012.