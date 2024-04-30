Sask. cheerleaders reach podium at international competition

Saskatoon’s Prairie Fire Cheerleading is basking in bronze after its International Open - Level 5 (IO5) team, Fever, finished in third place at The Cheerleading Worlds competition in Orlando, Fla. on Monday.

The team made it to finals for the first time in the club’s history on Saturday, sitting in third place after a clean run in the semi-final round. They also took home the second place trophy in the Canadian Worlds Trials.

Two other Saskatchewan teams, Smoke from Rebels Cheerleading Athletics and Boss Athletics’ Luxe, competed in the IO5 category on Saturday as well, but did not advance to the final round. The Regina teams finished 16th and 19th, respectively, out of 25 teams.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

Rebels Cheerleading Athletics were also represented at the competition by its U18 Coed Non-Tumbling – Level 6 team, Revolution. They finished in fourth place out of six, and took home the Nation’s Cup for Canada in that category as the top-ranked Canadian team.

Peridot from Warman Ultimate Cheerleading also competed in the prestigious event. The U18 – Level 5 team finished 24th out of 27 teams after the semi-final round.