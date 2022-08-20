Natural sights to see this summer in southern Sask.

Castle Butte (Source: Tourism Saskatchewan) Castle Butte (Source: Tourism Saskatchewan)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?

The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener