REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s official opposition is calling on the government to pass emergency legislation to support local grain producers.

On Monday, Trent Wotherspoon, NDP critic for agriculture called on Dave Marit, minister of agriculture to act to protect producers who are unable to fulfill grain contracts from bankruptcy.

The summer saw below average grain yields due to severely dry conditions.

“The provincial government has a role to play in ensuring protections are in place that will allow producers to carry their obligations forward to next year, and they also need to take steps to ensure that disputes between producers and grain companies can be resolved fairly and quickly,” said Wotherspoon.

The NDP also wants the province to establish an independent grain contract arbitration board to resolve disputes related to grain contracts.

More details to come…