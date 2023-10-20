NDP gaining major ground over Sask. Party in urban areas, poll shows

A new poll released on Friday suggests Sask. Party popularity is shrinking, and NDP support is growing in parts of Saskatchewan.

The poll, conducted by Insightrix and the SKoop Podcast, shows the gap between the political parties is closing, with overall Sask. Party support at 51 per cent and the NDP at 45 per cent.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, which was just days after Premier Scott Moe declared an emergency recall of the Legislature to debate the "Parents' Bill of Rights".

From September to October, the province’s NDP favour grew from 39 per cent to 45 per cent, and the Sask. Party’s favour dropped from 53 per cent to 51 per cent in the same time period.

The question asked in the poll was, “If a provincial election were held today, which of the following parties would you vote for?”

In Regina, support for the NDP polled at 59 per cent, while support for the Sask. Party polled at 37 per cent. In Saskatoon, support for the NDP polled at 65 per cent, while support for the Sask. Party polled at 31 per cent.

Of those polled, 63 per cent of voters in the north region sided with the Sask. Party, and 34 per cent with the NDP. In the south region of the province, 66 per cent of voters sided with the Sask. Party and 28 per cent sided with the NDP.

(Source: Insightrix and the SKoop Podcast)

The poll also asked residents what the biggest issue is, with inflation and rising costs receiving 58 per cent.

Insightrix’s last poll was in July, which had 803 respondents. October’s poll was conducted with 801 respondents.

The margin of error is estimated to be plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, according to Insightrix.

The SKoop Podcast features past Sask. Party and NDP members, hosted by former Sask. Party Director of Communications Dale Richardson, former Sask. Party Finance Minister Kevin Doherty and former Sask. NDP Chief of Staff Sally Housser.