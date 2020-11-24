REGINA -- Ryan Meili, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, sent a letter to Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe requesting the province create a COVID-19 task force, to address rising case numbers in the province.

“With record numbers of new cases and hospital admissions, it is clear the current approach is not sufficient,” the opposition leader said in the letter.

Meili suggested a multi-sectoral task force, including municipal and Indigenous leaders, health care professionals, educational professionals, representatives from the business community, labour leaders, community based organizations and the official opposition.

“This task force would develop a coordinated response to the continuing pandemic. The timely sharing of information with leaders can help all sectors plan for what is ahead of us and provide thoughtful and honest advice to inform the measures needed to keep people safe,” Meili said.

Moe responded to the letter on Tuesday afternoon.

"While I appreciate the intent of Mr. Meili’s proposal, I can assure him that our government as well as Dr. Shahab and his team of public health officials listen to input from all of the groups and organizations he has listed, and many others, when making decisions about public health orders and guidelines," Moe said in an emailed statement.

Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

In a release, the province said further COVID-19 measures are under “active consideration and development” by Shahab, and will be announced on Wednesday.