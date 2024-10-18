NDP's Beck receives endorsement from former Saskatchewan Party government members
Two former Saskatchewan Party government members say they are voting for the NDP's Carla Beck in the provincial election on Oct. 28.
Mark Docherty, who retired from Premier Scott Moe's government last year and is a former Speaker, says Beck shows strong leadership.`
Docherty says the Saskatchewan Party became insular under Moe and that the premier wouldn't meet with Docherty to discuss issues.
Glen Hart, a Saskatchewan Party member who retired in 2020, says the party is not what it used to be and has moved more right on the political spectrum.
He says Moe could have spent provincial dollars more wisely and helped fix problems in the health-care system.
Beck says she is thankful for the endorsements and that it's time for change.
"They're here to help elect a Saskatchewan NDP government to fix health care, to lower costs and to get Saskatchewan out of last place," she said in Regina in front of the legislature.
"They know, as we know, this isn't about Team Orange versus Team Green. This is about Team Saskatchewan."
Ian Hanna, a speech writer and senior political adviser to former Saskatchewan Party premier Brad Wall, also endorsed Beck.
"I didn't leave the Saskatchewan Party. The Saskatchewan Party left me," Hanna said.
He said the party used to be comprised of liberals and conservatives who committed to balanced budgets, quality health care and a strong safety net.
Hanna said the party drifted from its principles when it decided to cut education spending in 2017 and not treat teachers with respect during labour negotiations earlier this year.
He said he also takes issue with Moe using the notwithstanding clause to override certain Charter rights in a law that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school.
"After a string of poor byelection performances, Scott Moe chose to sacrifice the safety of a small but extremely vulnerable group of students for his own short-term political advantage," he said.
Docherty said the pronoun law was one of the last straws for him.
He said he worked in a youth home with Beck, and they helped young people who had been kicked out of their homes because of their identity.
"This young person identifies as a girl, and we're going to take her because nobody else will, and we're going to do our best. By God, we did our best," Docherty said.
Hart said Saskatchewan's health system suffered under Moe during the COVID-19 pandemic, when some patients were sent to Ontario.
Hospitals still haven't recovered, he added.
He said it also didn't sit well with him when the Saskatchewan Party government broke the law earlier this year by withholding carbon levy payments to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.
Moe has said he stopped paying the levy out of fairness, as Trudeau exempted home-heating oil users from paying the levy in a move largely seen as helping those in Atlantic Canada.
"You can debate the carbon tax policy all you want. That's all fair game," Hart said.
"But when you start breaking the rule of law, you're (setting) a poor example."
Former Speaker Randy Weekes, who quit the Saskatchewan Party earlier this year after accusing caucus members of bullying, has also said he's supporting the NDP.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Defective parts prompt recalls of thousands of vehicles in Canada
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
opinion Liz Cheney leads full-frontal assault against Trump's MAGA Republicans
With less than three weeks before the U.S. election, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights a full-frontal assault on Trump's MAGA movement by Liz Cheney and a cadre of disaffected Republicans.
These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
If your Apple Watch alerts you to sleep apnea, here's what it means and what to do next
Already multitool smart devices, Apple Watches added another buzzworthy feature last month: an app to detect sleep apnea.
Scientists pinpoint the origins of humanity's love of carbs
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
One Direction was the internet's first boy band, and Liam Payne a critical part of it
How One Direction became the internet's first boy band.
Toronto senior caught in $27K roofing scam gets new roof from Good Samaritan company
A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.
New Zealand escalates dairy trade dispute with Canada
The New Zealand government said on Friday it had escalated its long-running trade dispute with Canada over access for its dairy products into the North American country.
South Korean intelligence says North is sending troops to aid Russia's war in Ukraine: reports
South Korea's spy agency said Friday that North Korea has dispatched troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine, a development that could bring a third country into the war and intensify a standoff between North Korea and the West.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff critiques city spending in new financial platform
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
-
Sask. RCMP on the lookout for 'armed and dangerous' suspects after string of auto thefts
Police in the Prince Albert area are on the lookout for four suspects following a string of armed auto thefts on Thursday.
-
NDP's Beck receives endorsement from former Saskatchewan Party government members
Two former Saskatchewan Party government members say they are voting for the NDP's Carla Beck in the provincial election on Oct. 28.
Winnipeg
-
Possible unmarked burials found at former residential school in northern Ontario
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northern Ontario.
-
Travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing move to Winnipeg goes viral
A British travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing his move to Winnipeg, Man. has gone viral, with Manitobans praising the transplant's kind words about his new Prairie home.
-
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
Edmonton
-
Rules on local political parties revealed 2 weeks before Bill 20 comes into effect
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
-
2 tractor trailers, pickup burned in suspicious fire east of Edmonton: RCMP
Fire crews from several communities were called to a fire on a rural property on Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm Saturday, big cooldown begins Sunday
It'll be a classic autumn "transition weekend" in the Edmonton area. Warm air floods in on Saturday and then we're back to average Sunday and near zero FOR AN AFTERNOON HIGH on Monday.
Calgary
-
Langdon, Alta., man found not criminally responsible for killing his mother
An Alberta court has found a Langdon man who attacked and fatally injured his mother in 2023 was not criminally responsible in her death.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Significant amounts of rain and snow heading for B.C., with a warm and windy weekend in Calgary
An atmospheric river (a narrow band of moisture in the upper atmosphere) will be directed at the B.C. coastline and dumping significant amounts of rain and snow throughout the province over the next 24 to 36 hours.
-
Rules on local political parties revealed 2 weeks before Bill 20 comes into effect
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
Lethbridge
-
Field of Screams transforms Spitz Stadium into something frightful for a good cause
With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools dealing with impact of international student cap
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to navigate recent changes to the cap on international students, announced by the federal government in January.
-
‘Game-changer’: funding for new K-12 school on Piikani Nation announced
More than 600 students on the Piikani Nation will soon have a new space to learn after the federal government announced funding Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Three-alarm fire destroys home in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood
Toronto Fire will be investigating the cause of a “stubborn” three-alarm fire that gutted a Beaches home early Friday morning.
-
Toronto senior caught in $27K roofing scam gets new roof from Good Samaritan company
A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.
-
New condo sales in GTHA fall 81 per cent in third quarter of 2024: report
New condo sales in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area are continuing to drop off, falling 81 per cent in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to a new report by Urbanation.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID, flu and RSV vaccines in Ottawa this fall
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
-
Ottawa police delaying body camera pilot project to 2026 'at the earliest'
The Ottawa Police Service is delaying the rollout of body cameras on officers until 2026 "at the earliest," as it deals with financial pressures.
-
Ottawa police looking to speak with driver about Old Richmond Road crash involving cyclist
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to speak with a driver who might have information related to a fatal crash involving a cyclist on Old Richmond Road late last month.
Montreal
-
Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
-
Laval police arrest 14-year-old after threats led to school lockdowns
Laval police (SPL) arrested a 14-year-old boy as part of their investigation into threatening calls that led to several preventive school lockdowns in recent days.
-
Fight in Montreal park leaves 3 injured
Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Vancouver
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Port Mann Bridge snarls traffic during rush hour
Emergency crews were called to the Port Mann Bridge for a multi-vehicle crash that snarled rush hour traffic Friday morning.
-
Housing, health, and plastic straws: Here's how B.C. politicians are wooing voters
British Columbia's political party leaders have spent the 28-day provincial election campaign wooing voters with promises on critical issues including health care, housing, the cost of living and the environment.
Vancouver Island
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
Housing, health, and plastic straws: Here's how B.C. politicians are wooing voters
British Columbia's political party leaders have spent the 28-day provincial election campaign wooing voters with promises on critical issues including health care, housing, the cost of living and the environment.
-
Miller scores winner in OT as Vancouver tops Florida 3-2
J.T. Miller scored 2:09 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks got their first win of the season, beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
London
-
Arson suspect arrested in Wednesday's OEV fire
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and one person has been arrested after a suspicious fire in Old East Village. Fire broke out Wednesday at 737 Dundas St. — the same building where police are already investigating an $800,000 arson from Sept. 5.
-
St. Thomas needs a new city manager
After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation. Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.
-
Five people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
OPP closed a section of road in Middlesex County on Thursday morning following a crash.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Blood found on clothing in Erick Buhr's bedroom after his grandmother's death, police testify at trial
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
-
Brampton man arrested for sexual assault at University of Guelph library
Guelph Police have arrested a man after a woman said she was sexually assaulted on the University of Guelph campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Possible unmarked burials found at former residential school in northern Ontario
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northern Ontario.
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Defective parts prompt recalls of thousands of vehicles in Canada
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Homelessness is not stopping this Halifax man from running for mayor
With a crowded field of 16 candidates vying to be Halifax's next mayor, candidates have not always found it easy to stand out. But one thing sets Andrew Goodsell apart and makes him uniquely positioned to comment on a central campaign issue: he is living rough in a tent in the city's south end.
-
Three more teens charged in Fredericton homicide case
The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.
-
Gas prices up slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, no change on P.E.I.
The price of gas increased slightly overnight in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, while there was no change in the price of gas on Prince Edward Island.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.