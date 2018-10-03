

CTV Regina





The federal and provincial governments are teaming up to invest nearly a billion dollars into infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan.

Designates from both levels of government were on hand on Wednesday to announce $896 million that will be spent in the province over the next decade.

The money is being set aside for a wide range of projects. It will cover everything from public transit to parks to investing in green infrastructure.

The money is part of Ottawa’s “Investing in Canada” plan, which sees the federal government spend more than $33 billion in federal funding nationally.