'Network incident' forces Regina Public Schools to shutdown IT systems

The Regina Public School Division (RPSD) said a ‘network-wide’ incident over the long weekend has forced them to take their IT systems offline while an investigation is conducted.

RPSD said the incident affected a large number of its computer systems, but did not say if any personal data was breached or not.

An important message from Regina Public Schools. pic.twitter.com/X1X2xYVh67 — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) May 24, 2022

As of Tuesday morning, all internet-based systems like email, Atrieve and Edsby are offline.

“Although our systems are offline, we are confident that our day-to-day operations will remain unaffected,” RPSD said on Twitter.

RPSD added that it does not expect the current outage will have any significant impact on teaching and the classroom environment.

RPSD said it will be posting updates on the situation on Facebook and Twitter.