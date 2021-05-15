REGINA -- Regina’s Warehouse Business Improvement District is offering an audio walking tour for residents to learn more about the historic area.

The self-guided tour can be found on the izi.Travel app. It has seven stops and takes about one hour to complete.

"The buildings are great and we love looking at the old architecture, but sometimes the stories get lost," Leasa Gibbons, Executive Director of Regina's Warehouse Business Improvement District said.

The tour a brief description of each building as well as a story associated with its history.

"It was a great way to capture some of the stories within the building that you don't get to hear,” Gibbons said.

The stories are majorly told by a narrator, but some stops feature the voices of the old business owners. Even ones who have passed away.

"Like Bev Robertson at Bushwaker," Gibbons said. "One of the things I love is that you can actually hear his voice and hear him tell his story."

Gibbons said one of her favourite stops talks about how some entrepreneurs had to reinvent their business at the old Distrikt and State.

"Turning the welding shop into a place to for punk bands to play and to have the first essential gay bar in town is pretty awesome,” she said.

Even though the tour has set stops, Regina’s Warehouse Business Improvement District encourages people to stop at some of the current local businesses as well.