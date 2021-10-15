New hands-on exhibit opens at Royal Sask. Museum

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum opened its new SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab on Oct. 15, 2021. (Courtesy: Royal Saskatchewan Museum) The Royal Saskatchewan Museum opened its new SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab on Oct. 15, 2021. (Courtesy: Royal Saskatchewan Museum)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024

Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener