New hands-on exhibit opens at Royal Sask. Museum
The Royal Saskatchewan Museum unveiled their latest exhibit on Friday morning, officially opening the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab.
The classroom space is right in the gallery, making it easier to connect exhibits and research to various education programs. Technology in the lab allows microscope images to be viewed on a large screen television.
There will be lots of hands-on learning, RSM Visitor Experience Supervisor Sarah Schafer said. Participants will be able to get up close to different specimens, including Scotty the T-Rex.
“We’ve got a lot of dioramas with animals in them,” Schafer said. “We’ll be able to bring some of those animals down to the kids’ level. They can touch furs, and touch claws, nails, all sorts of different animals. We’ll also be examining fossils in the space, so looking under microscopes at cross sections of Scotty’s bones.”
The Lab can accommodate up to 30 people at a time. The exhibit will be on display for an open house on October 16 and 17.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in Iqaluit water
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
U.K. counterterror officers investigating MP's stabbing death
A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
BREAKING | 47 employees at Ottawa's children's hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
Ontario couple 'bullied' by window company over bad reviews awarded $166,000
An Ontario couple sued because they wrote a bad online review about a window company have been awarded more than $166,000 after a judge found they were bullied over it.
33-year sentence for U.S. man in case of fentanyl ring run from Canadian prison
An American man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for his role in an international fentanyl trafficking ring that was operating out of a Canadian prison.
Saskatoon
-
Greg Fertuck suffered memory loss during undercover police tactic, defence argues
Greg Fertuck’s lawyer argued the RCMP manipulated an alcoholic liar suffering from memory loss into confessing to murder.
-
Sask. snowbirds excited to head south when U.S. border reopens
Nov. 8 is the tentative date for the United States government to reopen its land and sea borders to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers.
-
4 more COVID-19 deaths, 312 new cases reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 312 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and four more deaths.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two Southern Health personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
More enforcement of public health orders taking place in certain parts of Manitoba: justice minister
Manitoba’s justice minister said the province allocates more enforcement resources to certain parts of the province depending on their COVID-19 case counts and whether they are complaints of defiance.
-
Winnipeg paramedic files counterclaim in defamation suit filed by firefighter
A Winnipeg paramedic has filed a counterclaim in a lawsuit brought forward by a city firefighter.
Calgary
-
No ‘clear motive’ identified in random downtown attacks that injured 4 people: Calgary police
In an update from the Calgary Police Service on Friday afternoon, police said they are aware of four victims who were injured in the attacks.
-
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
-
Combat veteran brewing beer to help comrades
A couple of months ago Ryan Preston came up with the idea to brew a beer for veterans and have a portion of the proceeds go to the Veterans Association Food Bank.
Edmonton
-
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
-
Alberta technical college ordered to pay former teacher who was fired for pregnancy
A human rights commission has ordered the Alberta Pipe Trade College to pay $35,000 to a former instructor who was fired because she was pregnant.
-
Toronto
-
How to use Ontario's new vaccine verification app and QR codes
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
-
Ontario couple 'bullied' by window company over bad reviews awarded $166,000
An Ontario couple sued because they wrote a bad online review about a window company have been awarded more than $166,000 after a judge found they were bullied over it.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 47 employees at Ottawa's children's hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's Queensway Carleton Hospital puts 37 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccine mandate
The hospital in Ottawa's west end announced Friday afternoon that 98 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated and complying with the new policy for staff.
-
45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Eighteen of the 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents under the age of 20, while 11 cases involve residents 40 to 49 years old.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Eastside residents complain city sweeps target marginalized people's belongings
A group of Downtown Eastside residents and advocates gathered for a news conference Friday morning to decry street sweeps conducted by the City of Vancouver, which they say target people sleeping outdoors on East Hastings Street.
-
COVID-19 exposures: 184 Lower Mainland schools on health authority lists
The number of COVID-19 exposures in Lower Mainland school continued to climb this week, even as caseloads showed signs of declining province-wide.
-
Vaccine-card enforcement: 885 complaints filed in B.C.; 13 violation tickets issued
Just over a dozen enforcement tickets were handed out in the first month of B.C.'s vaccine-card program, but hundreds of complaints were issued to officials.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine proofs prompt Quebec to tighten verification process; police investigating
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Sweet treat from sinister Netflix series 'Squid Game' a hit at Montreal shop
A sugar candy featured in the wildly popular Netflix series 'Squid Game' is causing a stir in Montreal. At Claude & Claudette Depanneur, a shop in St-Henri, Robert Kim sells Korean fare, including dalgona.
-
Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural
In August, the word "Kebequoi?” was scrawled across Quebec City Black Lives Matter mural created by local artist Wartin Pantois.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver dead after Mill Bay crash, another sent to hospital
Mounties say one person was killed and another was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday near Mill Bay, B.C.
-
Holiday parades returning to Greater Victoria this winter
The Santa Lights Parade, Sidney Sparkles Parade, The IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive, and Esquimalt Light Parade will all be returning in late November and early December.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the week
Health officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
N.S. searchers find body of missing fishing captain from Mi'kmaw community
Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.
Northern Ontario
-
Moose Factory resident charged with first-degree murder
A 31-year-old resident of Moose Factory First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Third confirmed death from COVID-19 in Timiskaming
A third person in its coverage area has died of COVID-19, the Timiskaming Health Unit announced Friday.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Kitchener
-
Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.
-
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.