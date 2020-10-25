REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Saskatoon, Regina, La Ronge and Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Here is a list of the potential exposures.

REGINA

October 15

​Co-op Food Store, 650 Parliament Ave., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

​October 17

​KFC, 621 Victoria Ave. E., from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

​October 19

Co-op Food Store, 4650 Parliament Ave., from 9 to 10 a.m.

Shell Gas Station, 5005 Sherwood Dr., from 4 to 11 p.m.

Walmart South, 4500 Gordon Rd., from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

City of Regina Transit, Route 4 Southbound, from 10:55 to 11:40 p.m.

​October 20

Walmart East, 2150 Prince of Wales Dr., from2 to 2:20 p.m.

Costco Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Rd., from 4:30 to 4:50 p​​.m.

Shell Gas Station, 4665 Albert St., from 5 to 11 p.m.

Walmart South, 4500 Gordon Rd., from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

October 21

Shell Gas Station, 4665 Albert St., from 5 to 11 p.m.

SASKATOON

October 15

Dakota Dunes Casino, 204 Dakota Dunes Way, Whitecap, Sask., between 5 and 9:30 p.m.

October 16

​Aria, 10-210 Slimmon Rd., from 10:30 p.m. to closing on morning of Oct. 17

Earls Saskatoon, 610 2nd Ave. N., from 4:15 to 9:30 p.m.

Congress Beer House, 15 2nd Ave. S., from 8 to 11 p.m.

October 17

Co-op Grocery Store, The Centre Mall, 3310 8th St. E., from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon)

​October 18

Lawson Motion Fitness, 134 Primrose Dr. from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

​October 19

​Lawson Motion Fitness, 134 Primrose Dr. from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Co-op Grocery Store, The Centre Mall, 3310 8th St. E., from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

​October 20

​Lawson Motion Fitness, 134 Primrose Dr. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Earls Saskatoon, 610 2nd Ave. N., from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

​October 21

​Lawson Motion Fitness, 134 Primrose Dr. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

LA RONGE

October 18

​La Ronge Lutheran Fellowship Church, 921 Boardman St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon)

STURGEON LAKE FIRST NATION

​Sturgeon Lake Health Centre, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Anytime between Oct. 11 and 19, 2020

Individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times are required to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.