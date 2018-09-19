

CTV Regina





Using a smartphone can be a challenge for those with sight loss, but a new program aims to remedy that.

The CNIB Foundation announced the launch of its Phone It Forward program on Wednesday. The program – in partnership with Fixt Wireless Repair – takes donated smartphones, refurbishes them and then sets them up with accessible apps specifically designed for people with sight loss.

Drew Glassner-Brown recently received an iPhone 6S through the program.

“I didn’t have the money to acquire this phone on my own. In just three short weeks the difference this phone has made in my life is unbelievable,” he said in a news release.

Along with the phone, recipients receive assistance through technical training, discounted maintenance and data plan support.

For CNIB, this is one way people with sight loss can gain independence.

“Forty-six per cent of Canadians who are blind don’t own a smartphone – at least not one that’s advanced enough to help them in their daily lives,” said John Rafferty, president and CEO of CNIB Group, in the release.

“Phone It Forward lets us put an all-in-one communications and accessibility solution into their hands that will help reduce barriers and drive independence,” he said.

CNIB is asking businesses and individuals to consider donating their used smartphones. For information on how to donate, visit the Phone It Forward website.