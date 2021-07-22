REGINA -- A new soccer facility is kicking its way into Regina.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), in partnership with Futbol Club Regina (FC Regina), has announced a brand new soccer facility on the REAL campus.

Through a 25 year lease extension between REAL and FC Regina, the facility is meant to help grow the sport of soccer and help bring events and tournaments to the City of Regina.

“I think what it means in terms of soccer in the province is that we have a dedicated indoor football pitch that can be used for sport tourism and hosting [events] in the province and city,” said Tim Reid, President and CEO of REAL.

The project is laid out in four phases, each centered around a different aspect of construction.

“The first phase is to secure a 25 year partnership, as well as build out second level seating and upgrades at this facility,” said Reid. “The second phase proposes an outdoor synthetic field.”

The third phase would see spectator seating added to the outdoor field, with up to 5,000 seats added. The final phase of the project would add a heated dome to the facility, allowing for all year access.

The first phase of the project is expected to begin this summer.