New tourist centre opens doors in downtown Regina
CTV News Regina
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 2:41PM CST
A new tourist centre has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Regina.
It's in City Square Plaza by the public library.
The cost of the $300,000 building was shared between the City of Regina and the Downtown Business Improvement District.
Information about events and attractions will be available at a walk-up window Monday through Saturday.
It will be open during the summer months and for special events.