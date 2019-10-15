REGINA -- The City of Regina says drivers might want to consider alternate routes on Wednesday, as the intersection at Albert St. and Victoria Ave. will temporarily become a four way stop.

Construction crews will be activating a new traffic light on the northeast corner of the intersection Wednesday morning, replacing an old light that needed to be removed as a result of construction at the now-filled Capital Pointe site.

The previous light was contained in the fenced-off portion of the site during the “hole” saga at 1971 Albert St.

Work starts at 8:30 A.M. Wednesday and is expected to be completed in one day depending on weather or unforeseen circumstances.