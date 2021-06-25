YORKTON -- The Yorkton Exhibition grounds – and its brand new grandstand – will be hosting the Eastern Professional Chariot and Chuckwagon Association next month.

This announcement comes after the annual Summer Fair and Rodeo was cancelled for the second year in a row at the end of May. The chuckwagon and chariot races are a highlight at the summer fair.

Running July 16-18, the races will now be a stand-alone event just days after the province enters its final step of its reopening plan.

"We can fill the grandstand and that's what we hope to do," Len Malinowski, president of the Yorkton Exhibition Association, said.

The three days of racing will be accompanied by food trucks and a beer garden with live music.

“Come down you can watch the chucks, you can have your beer, you can have the favourite mini donuts you guys like or whatever you want from the food trucks,” Malinowski said. “We're going to make it happen again."

The drivers are also excited to return to the track and the Eastern Professional Chariot and Chuckwagon Association is providing the entertainment.

Kevin Gareau, the association’s president, said the races are a great event.

“It's a great show of horsemanship, driving abilities, teamster abilities, and the horses themselves, I mean, they're all fit and ready to go and it's quite the scene."

Gareau added it's “special” to be the inaugural event at Yorkton’s new grandstand.

Malinowski said bringing friends and family together is a top priority for the fair board and the new grandstand will host people for another 200 years.

"We want to keep that events going. It's about bringing the family and the friends together."

For opening weekend tickets will be available at the gate on July 16-18.

Racing will return to Yorkton on Labour Day weekend, but until then, the Exhibition Association advises keeping your eyes open for more events.