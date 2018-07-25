

The Saskatchewan RCMP will not be laying charges in connection to their investigation into land dealings associated with the Global Transportation hub.

In consultation with Manitoba Prosecution Services, Police determined that there is not evidence to support criminal charges in relation to GTH land transactions.

This follows an investigation launched in February 2016 that looked into transactions taking place between March 2012 and April 14.

Over 40 people were interviewed in relation to the investigation and thousands of pages of documents were examined. The documents were freely provided to investigators by the holding parties.

Police say that they devoted around 7,500 person hours into this investigation.