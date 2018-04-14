

CTV Regina





Moose Jaw police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday.

They were called to the 800 block of MacDonald Street West for a report of a crash involving five cars.

Two people were taken to hospital for minor injuries. A third person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

In a press release, police said they believe the cause of the accident is medical-related and no charges will be laid.

The collision was about $75,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Moose Jaw Police Service or Crime Stoppers.