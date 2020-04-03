The Water Security Agency isn’t expecting any flooding from snowmelt runoff this year.

Snowmelt runoff is nearly complete in the southern half of Saskatchewan. The rest of the province will likely see normal to below-normal runoff this spring.

Warm temperatures in March and lower snowpack led to early spring runoff in southern Saskatchewan, including east from Macklin to Saskatoon, and Saskatoon to Yorkton.

Central areas of the province received above-normal precipitation in March, which has increased runoff potential in the areas covering Meadow Lake, Lloydminster and Spiritwood.

The rest of the province will likely see below-normal runoff, the Water Security Agency says.

The WSA is monitoring water basins and dam systems to bring lake levels to their normal operating levels.