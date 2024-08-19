No injuries reported after Cornwall Centre evacuated due to fire alarm

No injuries were reported after the smell of smoke and haze forced the evacuation of Regina’s Cornwall Centre Monday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Dustin McCullough spoke to CTV News and explained that Regina’s fire services received a call at 10:42 a.m. regarding a tripped smoke detector at SaskTel’s Head Offices, located inside the mall.

“When they got on scene, they discovered a light smell of smoke and could see a little bit of a haze. So they upgraded, so we added four more apparatuses, so five trucks total responded to that incident,” he explained.

Dozens of people were seen crowding the sidewalks surrounding Regina’s downtown mall, as firefighters responded to the scene.

Crews worked with building maintenance to investigate the cause of the incident. According to McCullough, the investigation is ongoing but the source of the smoke was linked to one of the building’s elevators.

“There was no fire, no one injured and no damage to the building,” he added.

The evacuation order ended just before noon, with workers and customers being allowed back inside.

"It was pretty minor," McCullough concluded. "You have fire alarms going off in any large building there’s going to be a lot of people displaced while the investigation takes place."