No injuries reported after early morning apartment blaze: Regina Fire

No injuries were reported after a south Regina apartment fire early on Monday morning.

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to an apartment in the 4000 block of Retallack Street around 4:30 a.m., according to a tweet.

The fire was located in a suite on the third floor, but crews got it under control quickly, RFPS said.

Crews completed searches and confirmed there were no injuries reported.

All residents were able to safely evacuate the building.

RFPS said crews were still on scene around 7 a.m. ventilating smoke.