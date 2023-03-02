No injuries reported in 2 Regina house fires

Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Rae Street. (Regina Fire, Twitter) Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Rae Street. (Regina Fire, Twitter)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener