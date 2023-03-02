No injuries reported in 2 Regina house fires

No one was injured in two separate house fires in Regina on Wednesday evening, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

Crews were called to the first fire on the 1100 block of Rae Street around 7 p.m.

Regina Fire said the fire was quickly extinguished and is now under investigation.

Crews responded to a basement fire on the 1100 block of Rae St tonight just before 7pm. Fire was quickly extinguished with all searches complete. No injuries reported and fire will be under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/GYAbsYSkDL — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) March 2, 2023

Crews were called to a second house fire around 7:50 p.m. on Andrews Crescent in Uplands.

According to a tweet the fire was in the home’s kitchen and was quickly extinguished by crews.