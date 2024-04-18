No injuries reported in North Central Regina house fire
No one was hurt in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Wednesday night, Regina Fire said.
According to a post on X, Regina Fire crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of Rae Street where they arrived to “heavy fire conditions.”
The fire was brought under control quickly, Regina Fire said before searches of the house were conducted.
The fire is under investigation.
