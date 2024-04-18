REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in North Central Regina house fire

    (Regina Fire) (Regina Fire)
    Share

    No one was hurt in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Wednesday night, Regina Fire said.

    According to a post on X, Regina Fire crews were called to a home on the 1200 block of Rae Street where they arrived to “heavy fire conditions.”

    The fire was brought under control quickly, Regina Fire said before searches of the house were conducted.

    The fire is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    How to avoid the trap of becoming 'house poor'

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News