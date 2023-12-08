REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in west Regina house fire

    (Courtesy: Scott Walsh) (Courtesy: Scott Walsh)

    Regina Fire says no one was injured after they responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon.

    Crews were called to the home around 4 p.m. on Charles Crescent in the city’s Rosemont-Mount Royal area, a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Regina Fire said.

    Searches of the home were completed and the blaze remains under investigation, Regina Fire said.

