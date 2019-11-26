REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe curbed the idea of Saskatchewan separation ahead of his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“At this point there are no opportunities for any benefits by separation,” Moe said. “We have a federal government, a prime minister that has said he’s heard the frustrations of the people of this province. He said he wants to be there to support the frustrations of this province.

Moe met with Prime Minister Trudeau in Ottawa earlier this month and met with Freeland on Tuesday afternoon, as a part of her trip meeting with western premiers.

“They are listening, we want them to take action,” said Moe. “The last four years is the source of that frustration, policy decisions coming from the prime minister’s office.

When asked about what comes next if their concerns aren’t met, Moe said he hopes it does not get to that point.

“It’s my sincere hope that they will act in collaboration with the province of Saskatchewan.