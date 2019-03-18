

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer presented a pair of shoes that aren’t too tight and don’t pinch ahead of Wednesday’s provincial budget.

She says the black flats reflect the approach of a balanced budget this year.

The road to a balanced budget has included several tax changes along the way including PST on new home construction, a tax on insurance and a sales tax on used cars in recent years.

In 2017, then-Finance Minister Kevin Doherty unveiled a pair of resoled dress shoes for a tough budget day. That year, the province presented a three-year plan to get the budget balanced again.

NDP Finance Critic countered Harpauer’s shoes with a bubble level, saying the Opposition plans to carefully scrutinize the budget to make sure it’s “on the level.”

The budget will be tabled on Wednesday afternoon.