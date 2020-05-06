REGINA -- The University of Regina won’t be increasing tuition for the 2020-21 school year.

The university says tuition will stay the same under its balanced budget for next year.

In a news release, the U of R said its board approved a $238 million budget for next year.

“As the world contends with the economic and social repercussions of a global pandemic, the University of Regina’s 26th consecutive balanced operating budget is focused on providing stability and support for our students, faculty and staff," Roger Brandvold, Chair of the University’s Board of Governors, said in a news release. “The Board appreciates the tremendous work of the University’s executive and leadership in developing a plan to continue delivering a robust learning experience for students while maintaining our connections with our communities during these unprecedented times."

The university says the decision to maintain its tuition next year comes after “recognizing the significant economic pressures students and their families are under at this time.” The government also gave around $1 million to the university as part of its strategic support for post-secondary institutions in the province.

The U of R also says it had higher revenue because of increased enrolment last year. This is the 11th straight year that enrolment has increased.

The university used a “conservative estimate” of its budget projections for next year and says it will manage any declines in revenue through operating cost savings.

All revenue and expenses are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels within next year or the year after.