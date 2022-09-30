'Nobody needs to sleep outdoors': City of Regina and non-profits work to accommodate houseless

Tents are popping up in vacant lots as Regina’s houseless prepare for colder weather.

The City of Regina is assessing whether there is need for more shelter beds according to Mayor Sandra Masters.

“They [The City] are looking at potential facilities that may be able to put whatever excess there is,” she said.

“In the meantime the rule is if you need space to stay overnight, social services will find you space to stay overnight so nobody needs to sleep outdoors.”

The city had hoped that at rapid housing facility would be ready for this winter but construction of the units are tied up at a prefabrication plant.

Organizations that work with those living on the streets are mobilizing for the winter, such as The Comeback Society.

“If we think about this as a National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, we also need to consider why these people might be homeless, said Alicia Morrow, founder of the Comeback Society.

“This is the direct result of residential schools and the colonial impacts that Canada has had on our people.”

The Comeback Society, which provides free meals every Sunday near the downtown library, has teamed up with The Everyday Kitchen to gather warm winter clothing.

“We have a bin provided,” Morrow explained. “The team here is great and they know that you guys will be coming so just come drop it off.”

The Everyday Kitchen often provides bagels for their Sunday meal program and will donate 10 per cent from this Friday’s sales to the cause, according to co-owner Mark Shmelinski.

“It’s hard to miss the need in our city on any given day so yeah, we see it. We’re surrounded by it,” he said.

The City of Regina estimates that its rapid housing facility will be ready for April, 2023.

However, it will just be another part of the solution to a problem that will continue to take support from multiple organizations in the city.