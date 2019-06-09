

CTV Regina





Moose Jaw City Council will meet to discuss changes to the noise bylaw, and ridesharing regulations on Monday.

Following public consultation regarding amendments to the current noise bylaw, Moose Jaw council is set to pass the amendments this week.

The amended bylaw means an approved sound meter will be used to measure sound levels in decibels.

If a commercial business shares a wall with a dwelling unit, it will be subject to operating within specific decibels during both daytime and quiet hours.

It’s recommended that council give readings to the rideshare bylaw. The bylaw includes strict regulations for how ridesharing may operate as well as licensing and fees for rideshare drivers.