North Central death Regina’s first homicide of 2019
Police are blocking an alley in North Central Regina (Creeson Agecoutay / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 4:27PM CST
The death of a man in North Central on Thursday is now being investigated as the first homicide of 2019.
Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Morris Poitras from Fort Qu’Appelle.
His body was discovered early Thursday morning in the 800 block of Montague Street. Police say they are now investigating his death as a homicide.
No arrests have been made in relation to his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.