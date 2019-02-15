

CTV Regina





The death of a man in North Central on Thursday is now being investigated as the first homicide of 2019.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Morris Poitras from Fort Qu’Appelle.

His body was discovered early Thursday morning in the 800 block of Montague Street. Police say they are now investigating his death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in relation to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.