REGINA -- A house in northeast Regina was significantly damaged after a fire Thursday morning.

A fire broke out in a townhouse in the 1500 block of Oxford St. just after 10 a.m.

At least four Regina Fire trucks responded. Firefighters used water and foam to extinguish the flames and cool the home.

Regina police and SaskPower were both on scene to assist fire crews.

According to a tweet from Regina Fire, there were no injuries.