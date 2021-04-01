Advertisement
Northeast Regina home damaged in morning fire
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 12:31PM CST Last Updated Thursday, April 1, 2021 12:49PM CST
A home in northeast Regina was damaged after a fire Thursday morning (Gareth Dillistone/CTV Regina)
REGINA -- A house in northeast Regina was significantly damaged after a fire Thursday morning.
A fire broke out in a townhouse in the 1500 block of Oxford St. just after 10 a.m.
At least four Regina Fire trucks responded. Firefighters used water and foam to extinguish the flames and cool the home.
Regina police and SaskPower were both on scene to assist fire crews.
According to a tweet from Regina Fire, there were no injuries.