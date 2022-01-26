Olympic figure skater Elvis Stojko coming to Frost Regina

Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Elvis Stojko is shown during an interview with The Canadian Press in Toronto on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Frank Gunn) Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Elvis Stojko is shown during an interview with The Canadian Press in Toronto on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Frank Gunn)

Regina Top Stories