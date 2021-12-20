Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Regina elementary school

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has detected a case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a Regina elementary school.

A spokesperson for Regina Public Schools confirmed a letter from the SHA was sent out to parents at Grant Road Elementary School regarding a possible exposure to the variant between Dec. 14 and Dec. 16.

It states an Omicron case was detected in the Grade 6/7 classroom at Grant Road School, and all students and staff in that class are considered close contacts.

If not fully vaccinated, close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days from their last exposure. If fully vaccinated, the SHA says it is “highly recommended” that close contacts self-isolate.

A spokesperson for the school division says this case will not impact classes, as schools are on a holiday break until Jan. 4.​