Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.

Between June 26 and July 16, the province reported 14 deaths related to the virus. An additional eight deaths were added in that time frame, but the province said those occured between Sept. 5, 2021 and June 25, 2022 and were not previously reported.

The province said test positivity increased from 3.8 to 4.0 per cent. The largest increases were seen in the south west and central west regions.

COVID-19 related hospital admissions are up from 67 to 76 per week during the three week period. Intensive care admissions increased from four patients to five.

Omicron variants are the dominant sublineages detected in the province, specifically the BA.4/BA.5 strains. They increased from 3.6 per cent from June 19-25, to 65.9 per cent from June 26-16.

The province is reminding residents that people 12 years and older are eligible for their third COVID-19 doses while those 50 years and older are eligible for fourth doses.