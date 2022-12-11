'Once in a lifetime opportunity': KISS fans flock to Regina to meet Gene Simmons

KISS fans travelled from across western Canada for a chance to meet Gene Simmons as the rock icon made an appearance in the Queen City.

Simmons continued his promotion of an alcoholic beverage in Regina on Sunday, signing bottles of his new vodka for fans.

Simmons partnered with local distillery Minhas Sask. to create ‘Moneybag’ Vodka.

When Simmons announced he was coming to the Queen City, it was the moment the Hladun family was waiting for.

“We heard Gene [Simmons] was coming down to Regina and as soon as we heard it, as a family [we decided] we are coming,” Holly Hladun said.

“So we planned it organized it and came yesterday.”

The Hladun family drove from Winnipeg, and were the first ones in line at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

For the Hladuns, a once impossible thought was finally going to become a reality.

“We were just talking about how it kind of felt like an unachievable goal of ours,” Hladun said.

“He is a big business mogul, really great musician and you know, he comes to Regina. So this is a super awesome, awesome and we're very excited to be here.”

Over the last few days, Simmons has been touring Alberta and Saskatchewan, making stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

The rock star and entrepreneur has roots in Saskatchewan, his wife Shannon Tweed grew up near Saskatoon and even stopped by a town named in her honour.

“She pumped gas at a gas station and grew up here and [it] means an awful lot to me,” Simmons told CTV News.

“I mean, it's not my second home, but I feel connected.”

For Hladun and her family, it’s a moment they won’t soon forget.

“That means a lot and we're all very excited and you know, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.

“To be first in line here at 6:30 in the morning, there’s nothing like it.”