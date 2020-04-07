REGINA -- One man suffered radiant burns after explosions and a fire at Estevan’s Regens Metals Monday morning.

The Estevan Fire Department was called to the scene at 9:53 a.m. While on route to the industrial business, the fire chief said he was told a series of explosions had happened on the property. When crews arrived, the chief said the manager of the business reported several missing workers.

“We did go in and did a 360-degree hazard assessment analysis. Thankfully, we were able to find the six missing workers on the east side of the occupancy and they were all directed to the muster point,” said Dale Feser, chief of Estevan Fire Department.

One of the workers who suffered radiant burns to the face was treated by EMS on scene, then transported to hospital for further treatment. Feser said the man was released from hospital about an hour and a half later.

“Obviously, there was fire everywhere on the large industrial property as a result of the explosions, so initial tact crews came in to suppress the fire on the exterior of the occupancy,” said Feser.

Secondary crews on scene put out nearby vehicle, property and vegetation fires that had started because of the explosion. Feser said the building suffered ‘extensive damage,’ and nearby properties were also affected by the fire.

Feser said it took about an hour and 20 minutes, and 24 firefighters to extinguish the fire, with crews remaining on scene well into the afternoon. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.