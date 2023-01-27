Organizations call on city to locate events centre, central library downtown

Three downtown business organizations are advocating for the City of Regina to locate a new multi-purpose events centre and central library branch in the downtown core.

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, Regina Chamber of Commerce and Regina Warehouse Business Improvement District will speak Friday at a news conference to give their pitches.

“If you look around the country, downtowns that are vibrant have multi-purpose event centres and new libraries,” CEO of the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce Tony Playter said in a joint media release on Thursday.

The three organizations said that locating these cultural centres downtown could transform the city.

“For Regina to continue to grow and attract people to the downtown to live, work and play, we need to have those types of facilities downtown,” Playter said.

“A multi-purpose event centre and central library branch is about more than buildings,” Judith Veresuk, executive director of the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District said. “Building these facilities in the centre of Regina will draw thousands of more people deeper into our city to spend more time and money downtown.

“They will make downtown even more appealing and active and that has benefits for all of Regina.”

The Warehouse Business Improvement District believes there would be a city-wide benefit.

“Ideally locating these facilities in Regina, including an aquatic centre in the greater downtown area and the vacant railyards, will help the city develop its full potential,” executive director Leasa Gibbons said.

