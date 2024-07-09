'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal

Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (PRL) Central Library Renewal Project.

RPL estimated costs to be between $92 million and $119 million.

“We need your financial support,” RPL board member Cindy Kobayashi told councilors at a special meeting Tuesday. “There is an interested party to partner on this project.”

“We’ve completed a feasibility study on a fundraising campaign with a goal in mind,” she added.

Council approval means planning and design phases can go ahead.

“We are – relative to other priorities – a modestly-sized project that could fit into the city’s priority schedule much sooner,” Kobayashi said. “We are poised to move forward.”

It is not yet confirmed where the cash to fund the project will come from.

But it is possible the city digs further into debt to finance it. Administration also believed they would need to request a debt limit increase from the Saskatchewan Municipal Board should that be the avenue they pursue.

Another option presented would be the use of property tax revenue. Which would create a 5.5 per cent mill rate increase for five years.

It could also mean other capital projects are delayed.

The motion, put forward by Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins to approve the funding passed 4 – 3. Coun. Findura, Mancinelli and Mayor Sandra Masters supported the approval.

“Our city deserves this,” Hawkins said. “Our children and our grandchildren deserve this.”

Coun. Stadnichuk, Nelson and Bresciani voted against approving the funding.

“This is fiscally irresponsible,” Bresciani called out. “We have water and wastewater our residents deserve and need to have.”

“Those are urgent needs,” she added.

Coun. LeBlanc, Stevens, Mohl and Zachidniak were not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

The approval allows RPL to move forward with planning and designing possible structures, or to seek moving into a new building.

However, the next city council – to be elected in November – will have the final say when shovels hit the ground.