Our Lady Peace to perform at Queen City Ex

Fans of Our Lady Peace will be able to catch the rock band when they take the stage at the Queen City Exhibition (QCX) this summer.

In a social media post on Thursday, the QCX said the band will be hitting the Original 16 stage on Aug. 1.

Our Lady Peace is know for songs such as “Superman’s Dead,” “Somewhere out There,” and “Starseed.” The band formed in 1994 and boast a total of 12 albums.

The QCX previously announced that the Regina Symphony Orchestra will take the stage on July 31. Fireworks will accompany the performance and the theme will be video games.

Ludacris will also perform at the QCX on Aug. 2.

Other performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event runs from July 31 to Aug. 4.