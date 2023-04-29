'Our students deserve better': Teachers converge on Sask. Legislature in 'Rally for Public Education'

Large crowds gathered in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Saturday afternoon, to highlight worries around resources and funding for public education in the province.

The ‘Rally for Public Education’ was organized by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF).

The organization described the rally’s goal as giving a voice to worried educators.

“To give voice to growing concerns about cuts to public education and the stressful impact this is having on our teachers and the problems these cuts are creating when it comes to delivering high-quality education to our students in under resourced school environments,” STF said in a news release.

Download the CTV News app to get breaking news alerts from across Saskatchewan sent to your device

Anyone interested in “maintaining high-quality, publically funded public education” was welcome to the event.

“Investment in education is closely linked to future economic growth,” STF said.

“A prosperous and sustainable Saskatchewan depends on a well-educated population.”

According to organizers, around 3,000 people attended the event.

The Rally For Public Education was held in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on April 29, 2023. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

STF claimed in its release that the number of students in Saskatchewan in need of intensive supports are currently up 38 per cent.

Additionally, the release claimed that Saskatchewan has fallen from first to sixth place in national per-student funding.

According to organizers, thousands were in attendance for the afternoon rally in Regina. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

“Our students deserve better,” the release said.

“Our province has a $1 billion surplus. Some of that money should go to increased investments in education.”

More to come…

(Luke Simard/CTV News)