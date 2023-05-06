Outdoor Farmers' Market kicks off in Regina

May 6 marked the beginning of the annual outdoor farmers’ market season in Regina.

The market is located at the Pat Fiacco Plaza near Victoria Park and will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until October 7.

Holly Laird is the executive director of the Regina Farmers’ Market (RFM) and said the organization is looking forward to another busy outdoor season.

“It is always exciting when we have your first outdoor market of the year, it feels like a sure sign of spring and we sure picked a good day to start up,” Laird told CTV News.

38 vendors were on hand to kick off the outdoor season and Laird expects more by the time summer officially rolls around.

“People who are familiar with the market know vendors start to build over the summer and by July we usually have about 70 on our Saturdays,” Laird said.

The public will have access to a variety of pop-up shops and local vendors selling fresh fruits, vegetables and more.

“Everything at the market is made, baked, grown or designed in Saskatchewan and have all the farmers’ market staples,” Laird explained.

The RMF will also have an outdoor farmers market at Horizon Station Park in Regina’s southeast end every Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting on June 1.