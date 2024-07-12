Over 240 trained security staff patrolling grounds at Country Thunder

Craven, Sask. -

Country Thunder in Craven Sask., is in full swing and police have been kept busy.

Amongst all the entertainment, officers are aiming to make sure everyone is partying safely.

"We are positioned in the grounds and outside the grounds, that when we receive a call from security or from the public, whether that be from 310-RCMP or 9-1-1, then we will respond. We are also here to get a feel from the crowds to make sure everything is going well and everyone is behaving,” said Staff Sgt. Tim Sartison with the RCMP.

There are also over 240 trained security staff that are patrolling the grounds.

"We want our patrons to come out and enjoy the show, so all of the partners that are on site and everything that we do here at country thunder is in order to make that experience as positive as possible,” said Shawn Pearce, Security Coordinator for Country Thunder Canada.

There is no shortage of fun happening down at the ground, but despite the heavy police presence, incident can and do happen.

Lumsden RCMP reported a sexual assault that happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning at the Country Thunder campground.

CTV News spoke to some campers who said they were not aware of what happened.

"I feel safe but I have a big husband and we stick with a big group and you don't go anywhere by yourself and you do the buddy system,” said Tyra Abbott, an attendee of Country Thunder

The assault is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Officers are advising anyone who attends the festival to remain diligent.

"Take best practices and do some things to make sure you are safe. Just as with any, your daily life, you want to make sure that you’re safe, so I would encourage people to just [do] things that they are already doing and just make sure they are safe,” Sartison said.