Overcrowding in Regina hospitals violating fire code, leaked emails show

A leaked assessment from Regina’s fire services plainly states that overcrowding in the city’s emergency room corridors are violating national fire codes.

The emails – provided to the Saskatchewan NDP by health workers – include a summary of the Regina fire inspector’s assessment as well as a message from the Director of EMS South for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Glen Perchie, to personnel in the Regina area.

“The SHA has received a ‘shot across the bow’ from the Regina Fire Inspector. Simply put, placing patients or equipment in corridors is a contravention of the National Fire Code,” Perchie said in his message.

“We need your help to do our best to maintain the smallest footprint we can, while ensuring patient safety.”

Perchie’s recommendations for action on the corridor issues included no large tables, seating only for those necessary and removing equipment – including tables, chairs and medical equipment – when staff “transfer care of the last patient.”

The inspector noted that the corridor overcrowding at both Regina General and Pasqua Hospitals is an ongoing issue that’s been flagged by the fire department before.

“We can appreciate the ongoing challenges your organization is facing with staff shortages, influenza season and limited space issues within your facilities. However, we cannot look the other way when there are serious fire code violations that is putting your patients and staff at risk within these vulnerable facilities,” the assessment read.

“It is the responsibility of [the] owner (SHA) for managing and maintaining fire and life safety within this building. It is urgent that the matter of using these corridors in this current manner is addressed immediately.”

“Again, I’ll be clear, there shall be absolutely no placement of patients/beds within an egress corridor at any time,” the inspector added.

Perchie went on to say that the health authority’s goal is to find “middle ground” with the fire department while the organization searches for better space and “perhaps [a] better solution overall.”

“Failing this, there could be a directive to keep patients in the ambulance until the ER can accept transfer of care,” he added.

In the message, Perchie acknowledged the frustrations of EMS regarding offloads in Regina.

“Both the EMS leadership team have escalated these concerns as the issues driving the overcapacity are complex and require systemic action beyond the influence of our program areas.”

The inspector’s assessment follows similar issues in Saskatoon. Last month fire inspectors highlighted overcrowding at St. Paul’s hospital, prompting the SHA to announce a wave of hiring to keep patients moving through the system.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Health Critic Vicki Mowat highlighted the severity of health workers' concerns.

“The health workers who leaked these emails to us say that things have never been so bad in all their years of service,” Mowat said.

“Our health system is going in the wrong direction, and [Premier] Moe and his health ministers seem completely allergic to responsibility.”