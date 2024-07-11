Pats captain signs 3 year contract with Pittsburgh Penguins

Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe has signed a three year, entry level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The announcement comes after Howe was selected 46th overall by the Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 29.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Prince Albert, Sask. completed his fourth season with the Pats in 2023-24 where he played all 68 games for the first time in his career, according to the team.

In the past season, he made 28 goals, 49 assists, 77 points, and 23 power play points.

Howe is now tied for 65th in franchise history for number of games, 57th in goals, and 34th in assists.

The left-shot forward, who plays both left wing and centre, has represented Team Canada twice at the World Under-18 Championships in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, the team won a bronze medal.