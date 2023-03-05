Pats rack up 6th straight win after edging out Red Deer Rebels

The Regina Pats added to their win streak on Saturday night, closely edging out the Red Deer Rebels with a well placed final goal in overtime.

After trailing for the majority of the contest, a late third period goal by Pats forward Borya Valis put the Queen City in the lead.

Valis’s goal was answered four minutes later by the Rebels’ Jayden Grubbe after Red Deer pulled their goalie in an effort to tie the game up, sending the teams to extra time.

Overtime did not last long, as 55 seconds later, left winger Alexander Suzdalev scored with help from star centre Connor Bedard and defenceman Stanislav Svozil.

The Pats 6-5 victory over Red Deer marks the club’s sixth straight win, improving their record to 31 – 24.

The team currently is ranked sixth in the eastern conference.

The Pats have won 10 of their last 12 home games.

The club will look to keep their streak alive and end their three in three weekend when they face off against the Saskatoon Blades at the Brandt Centre at 4 p.m. Sunday.