The Regina Pats have signed head coach and general manager John Paddock, assistant coach and assistant general manager Dave Struch, and assistant coach Brad Herauf to contract extensions.

“We are very excited to extend the contracts of the leaders of our hockey club,” said Pats president Todd Lumbard said in a news release. “The track record of our team both on and off the ice over the last three and a half years speaks for itself. Their hard work, knowledge and care for our players and our community bodes well for the future of the Regina Pats.”

Paddock joined the Pats in 2014 and has a record of 149-83-19-12 with the team. Last year, the Pats had a franchise record 52 wins under Paddock’s coaching. He was named WHL Coach of the Year in two of the past three years and was named Executive of the Year in 2017.

“It’s an honour to work here in Regina,” said Paddock in a news release. “We have the best ownership group in the league and I am excited to continue the work that was started four seasons ago.”

Struch also joined the Pats in 2014. He has coached in the WHL for 12 seasons.

Herauf started coaching with the Pats in 2015. Before that, he was the head coach of the Regina Pat Canadians.

All three members of the coaching staff signed multi-year extensions.